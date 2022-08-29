EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The week two 9 Overtime Game of the Week will feature a pair of teams still looking for their first win of the 2022 season.

Austin will travel to the northeast to face Parkland on Friday night, after the Panthers and Matadors lost to Fort Stockton and El Dorado, respectively, in week one.

Three players on the KTSM Fine 9 will be featured in the game: Austin’s Jayden Wilson (committed to New Mexico); and the Parkland duo of wide receiver DJ Crest (Texas Tech commit) and offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie III (Colorado commit).

Austin and Parkland met in the Bi-District playoffs a season ago, with the Matadors upsetting the Panthers at home to advance to the Area round.

The Panthers will be looking for some revenge and both teams are looking to get their first wins of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night at Matador Stadium.

KTSM’s 9 Overtime airs each week at 10:15 p.m. and is the premier high school football wrap-up show in El Paso. Join Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan each week for coverage of the night’s games.