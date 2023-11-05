EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The final 9 Overtime Game of the Week for the 2023 season will take the crew to a familiar place.

Eastwood (9-1, 8-0 District 1-6A) will host Frenship (8-2, 3-2 District 2-6A) in the Class 6A Division II Bi-District Playoffs on Friday night at 6 p.m. MT at Trooper Stadium.

It’s the second year in a row the Troopers have hosted a first round playoff game and the second year in a row that Eastwood’s Bi-District clash has received the 9 Overtime Game of the Week treatment.

After a week one loss on the road at powerhouse Southlake Carroll, Eastwood ran the table the rest of the way en route to an undefeated record in District 1-6A. Led by senior quarterback Evan Minjarez and a prolific offense, the Troopers have won numerous close games and their defense have made huge plays late in big games to preserve victories.

Frenship, meanwhile, is back in the playoffs once again after a fourth place finish in District 2-6A. The Tigers lost only two games in the regular season, on the road at district champion Midland Legacy and at home to Midland. Otherwise, Frenship ran through its schedule, scoring 35 or more points in eight different games.

It could be an offensive explosion both ways on Friday night as both offenses come in averaging over 43 points per game.

Eastwood’s clash with Frenship is one of 20 playoff games featuring Borderland teams this week and one of six contests that will be played in either El Paso or Las Cruces on Friday night.

The 9 Overtime crew will have full coverage of Frenship-Eastwood and every playoff game on Friday night at 10:15 p.m. on 9 Overtime.