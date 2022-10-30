EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The most important week of the high school football season has arrived: Week 11, the final week of the regular season.

Playoff berths and seeding are on the line all over the city, including in the 9 Overtime Game of the Week featuring Eastlake and Eastwood at Trooper Stadium.

Both the Troopers (7-2, 6-1 District 1-6A) and Falcons (6-3, 5-2) have already punched their tickets to the playoffs and assuming Franklin qualifies for the playoffs on Thursday with a win over El Dorado, this battle at Eastwood would determine the top seed out of District 1-6A in the Class 6A Division II playoff bracket.

Eastwood has been red hot, winners of six games in a row, including a blowout on the road at Franklin last Friday. Eastlake has lost two in a row after a 5-0 start to district play.

That’ll be a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday at Trooper stadium; be sure to catch all the highlights and analysis that night at 10:15 p.m. on 9 Overtime on KTSM.