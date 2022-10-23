EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s week 10 of the Texas high school football season and district championships and playoff spots will be on the line.

In the week 10 9 Overtime Game of the Week, two teams jockeying for playoff position will square off, as Chapin (3-5, 2-1 District 1-5A Division II) travels to R.R. Jones Stadium to face El Paso High (5-3, 2-1) in District 1-5A Division II action on Friday night.

The venue will be absolutely spectacular; there’s not a more beautiful stadium in Texas than El Paso High. On the field, these are two similar teams.

Chapin has won three of its last four games since inserting freshman Daveon Singleton into the lineup at quarterback, while El Paso High has looked like a totally different squad after quarterback Gerry Chairez returned from injury a few weeks ago.

The winner of this game will have a good shot at the two-seed out of District 1-5A DII, along with Andress, so it’s a pivotal game. Canutillo is currently in the driver’s season for the district championship.

KTSM will have full highlights and analysis from this game and many others on 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. on Friday.