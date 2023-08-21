EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The time is finally here; Texas high school season will begin around the Lone Star State later this week.

With the return of high school football, comes the return of 9 Overtime, KTSM’s high school football wrap-up show that features the most complete coverage in the Borderland every Friday night at 10:15 p.m.

The 9OT crew picks a Game of the Week each week and the week one #9OT Game of the Week takes the crew to the west side, as Franklin hosts Las Cruces powerhouse, Centennial.

The Cougars return 10 starters and are led by star quarterback, senior Shay Smith, who has a bevy of Division I offers including Houston, North Texas, SMU and UTEP. Franklin’s skill players are also very good around Smith and include running back Jordan Morales and wide receiver Patrick Powers.

Centennial, meanwhile, is already one game into the 2023 season, having lost it season opener at home to defending New Mexico Class 6A state champion Cleveland on Saturday.

Aaron Ocampo’s Hawks return 10 total starters from last year’s state semifinalist squad, including quarterback Daniel Hernandez and linebacker John Sierra, who joins Franklin’s Smith on the KTSM Fine 9 players in the Borderland.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Franklin Stadium on Friday night.

Friday is also the first night of the Borderland’s most in-depth high school football wrap-up show, 9 Overtime. Tune in for the season premiere of 9OT at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan.