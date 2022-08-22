EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new high school football season is here and so is another season of 9 Overtime and the 9OT Game of the Week on KTSM.

The week one edition of the Game of the Week takes the crew to Canutillo, where the Eagles will host Pebble Hills to open the season.

Canutillo is coming off a trip to the Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinals and with Stanford commit LJ Martin back at running back, plus a stout defense, the Eagles are hoping for a repeat performance.

Meanwhile, Pebble Hills has been picked by a lot of local pundits as the top team in the city in 2022; quarterback Gael Ochoa also give the Spartans a chance.

It’s a fantastic week one clash and the winner will look to use it as a catapult throughout the rest of the season.

“We want to play somebody we feel is a good football team, its something we get better for down the line,” said Canutillo head coach Scott Brooks.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Canutillo High School. KTSM will have previews of the showdown at 4 p.m. on KTSM, then have full highlights and a recap at 10:15 p.m. on 9 Overtime.