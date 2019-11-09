UIL Texas playoff pairings for El Paso high schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The regular season is over and now everything gets a little more intense.
Here are the playoff pairings for the El Paso area high school football teams that made the playoffs.
Time and location have not been announced.
Conference 6A, Division 1
- Midland Lee vs. Montwood
- Franklin vs. Permian
Conference 6A, Division 2
- Frenship vs. Americas
- Pebble Hills vs. Tascosa
Conference 5A, Division 1
- Monterey vs. Eastlake
- Lubbock Coronado vs. Eastwood
- Del Valle vs. Cooper
- Chapin vs. Amarillo
Conference 5A, Division 2
- Bowie vs. Parkland
- Hanks vs. Austin
- Andress vs. Canutillo
- Ysleta vs. Burges
Conference 4A, Division 1
- Lake View vs. Clint
- Big Spring vs. Mountain View
- Fabens vs. Seminole
- San Elizario vs. Andrews