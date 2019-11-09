UIL Texas playoff pairings for El Paso high schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The regular season is over and now everything gets a little more intense.

Here are the playoff pairings for the El Paso area high school football teams that made the playoffs.

Time and location have not been announced.

Conference 6A, Division 1

Midland Lee vs. Montwood

Franklin vs. Permian

Conference 6A, Division 2

Frenship vs. Americas

Pebble Hills vs. Tascosa

Conference 5A, Division 1

Monterey vs. Eastlake

Lubbock Coronado vs. Eastwood

Del Valle vs. Cooper

Chapin vs. Amarillo

Conference 5A, Division 2

Bowie vs. Parkland

Hanks vs. Austin

Andress vs. Canutillo

Ysleta vs. Burges

Conference 4A, Division 1