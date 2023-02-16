EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Area playoffs for the El Paso girls basketball teams got underway on Thursday with five teams in action.
Unfortunately, all five teams saw their seasons come to an end.
Class 4A
Canyon High def. Clint, 73-27
Seminole def. Mountain View, 77-38
Class 5A
Amarillo Tascosa def. Bel Air, 47-39
Class 6A
Southlake Carroll def. Eastwood, 69-41
There are still teams alive and playing on Friday. Here is a schedule:
Friday, Feb. 17
Class 6A
Franklin vs. Keller, 5:30 CST Friday at Odessa HS
Pebble Hills vs. North Crowley, 6:30 p.m. CST Friday at Midland Christian
Class 5A
Friday, Feb. 17
Burges vs. Lubbock Monterey, 4 p.m. CST Friday at Fort Stockton HS
Chapin vs. Lubbock Cooper, 6 p.m. CST Friday at Fort Stockton HS
Class 4A
Friday, Feb. 17
Irvin vs. Canyon Randall, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Andrews HS
Riverside vs. Pampa, 6 p.m. CST, Friday at Seminole College