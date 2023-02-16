EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Area playoffs for the El Paso girls basketball teams got underway on Thursday with five teams in action.

Unfortunately, all five teams saw their seasons come to an end.

Class 4A

Canyon High def. Clint, 73-27

Seminole def. Mountain View, 77-38

Class 5A

Amarillo Tascosa def. Bel Air, 47-39

Class 6A

Southlake Carroll def. Eastwood, 69-41

There are still teams alive and playing on Friday. Here is a schedule:

Friday, Feb. 17

Class 6A

Franklin vs. Keller, 5:30 CST Friday at Odessa HS

Pebble Hills vs. North Crowley, 6:30 p.m. CST Friday at Midland Christian

Class 5A

Friday, Feb. 17

Burges vs. Lubbock Monterey, 4 p.m. CST Friday at Fort Stockton HS

Chapin vs. Lubbock Cooper, 6 p.m. CST Friday at Fort Stockton HS

Class 4A

Friday, Feb. 17

Irvin vs. Canyon Randall, 1 p.m. CST Friday at Andrews HS

Riverside vs. Pampa, 6 p.m. CST, Friday at Seminole College