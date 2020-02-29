UIL boys basketball Area round scores and highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 10 area boys teams advanced to the UIL Texas Area playoffs. Here are the scores for each second round playoff game featuring an El Paso team.

The playoff field now stands at 32 teams in six classifications entering the Regional Quarterfinals.

Boys, Area Round

Class 6A

Friday, February 28

Arlington Martin def. Americas, 58-40 (Trail Blazers eliminated)

Arlington Bowie def. Franklin, 82-56 (Cougars eliminated)

Class 5A

Thursday, February 27

Wichita Falls Rider def. Chapin, 35-30 (Huskies eliminated)

Friday, February 28

Amarillo def. Eastlake, 62-46 (Falcons eliminated)

Eastwood def. Amarillo Palo Duro, 49-45 (Dons eliminated)

Saturday, February 29

Andress vs. Lubbock Monterey, 1 p.m. MT @ Monahans High School

Class 4A

Friday, February 28

Pampa def. Fabens, 84-31 (Wildcats eliminated)

Clint def. Dalhart, 76-61 (Wolves eliminated)

Class 3A

Friday, February, 28

Shallowater def. Tornillo, 82-49 (Coyotes eliminated)

Littlefield def. Anthony, 75-62 (Wildcats eliminated)

Follow KTSM 9 Sports on-air and online for highlights and results.