UIL boys basketball Area round scores and highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 10 area boys teams advanced to the UIL Texas Area playoffs. Here are the scores for each second round playoff game featuring an El Paso team.
The playoff field now stands at 32 teams in six classifications entering the Regional Quarterfinals.
Boys, Area Round
Class 6A
Friday, February 28
Arlington Martin def. Americas, 58-40 (Trail Blazers eliminated)
Arlington Bowie def. Franklin, 82-56 (Cougars eliminated)
Class 5A
Thursday, February 27
Wichita Falls Rider def. Chapin, 35-30 (Huskies eliminated)
Friday, February 28
Amarillo def. Eastlake, 62-46 (Falcons eliminated)
Eastwood def. Amarillo Palo Duro, 49-45 (Dons eliminated)
Saturday, February 29
Andress vs. Lubbock Monterey, 1 p.m. MT @ Monahans High School
Class 4A
Friday, February 28
Pampa def. Fabens, 84-31 (Wildcats eliminated)
Clint def. Dalhart, 76-61 (Wolves eliminated)
Class 3A
Friday, February, 28
Shallowater def. Tornillo, 82-49 (Coyotes eliminated)
Littlefield def. Anthony, 75-62 (Wildcats eliminated)
Follow KTSM 9 Sports on-air and online for highlights and results.