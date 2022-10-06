EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday Night High School Football in the Borderland was headlined by a District 1-6A match between Eastlake and Montwood at SISD’s Student Activities Complex.

Eastlake would grab a 48-20 win over Montwood. With the win, the Falcons moved to 6-1 on the year and remain undefeated in District 1-6A play (5-0). Meanwhile, the Rams fall to 2-4 on the season and 2-2 in district play.

Clint opened up District 1-4A Division II play on the road at Fort Stockton, but things didn’t go the Lions way as they lost 41-0. Fort Stockton remained undefeated at 6-0.

Over in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Organ Mountain took on Carlsbad at the Field of Dreams on Thursday night. Organ Mountain would fall 33-26 to Carlsbad. The Knights now hold a 3-4 record and 0-2 record in district play so far this season.

BALLGAME: Carlsbad 33, Organ Mountain 26 in a game that lasts almost four total hours. Organ Mountain’s playoff hopes are dealt a serious blow with the loss. Knights remain winless against 6A opponents. — Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) October 7, 2022

