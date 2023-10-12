EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week eight of the high school football season in the Borderland was broken up into two days of games and Thursday was a busy night.

Six games in El Paso and Las Cruces took center stage on Thursday night, ahead of eight games in the area on Friday night, 12 total for week eight of Friday night lights.

Thursday featured one game in Class 6A, the entire slate of games from District 1-5A Division II, a game in Class 4A and one clash in New Mexico.

In District 1-6A, Americas cruised past winless El Dorado, 38-0. The Trail Blazers stayed right in the thick of the playoff race with the win, improving to 5-3, 4-2 in District 1-6A.

In District 1-5A Division II, the entire league was in action on Thursday night. At Canutillo, the Eagles flew past Andress, 58-7. Meanwhile, Chapin went on the road and beat Burges, 42-7. The Huskies will host Canutillo next week in what will likely serve as the de facto district championship game. Elsewhere in 1-5A DII, El Paso High cruised past Jefferson, 41-15.

In District 1-4A Division I, Irvin was no match for Bowie as the Bears rolled to victory, 42-10 to open district action with a victory. Bowie is now 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in District 1-4A DI.

Finally, up the road in Las Cruces, Goddard took down Mayfield 27-13 in District 4-5A play. The Trojans fell to 4-4, 0-1 in district action with the defeat.

Week eight of 9 Overtime returns on Friday night with scores and highlights from around the region. Join the #9OT crew of Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. for the Borderland’s most in-depth high school football wrap-up show.