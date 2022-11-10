EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nine El Paso high schools played in the Bi-District round of the 2022 UIL Football Playoffs on Thursday. Out of the nine, only one high school was able to punch their ticket to the Area round of the playoffs.

In the Class 5A Division II Bi-District round, Canutillo put together one of their best performances of the season and grabbed a 28-0 win over Palo Duro. This was the fourth shutout of the season for the Eagles. The result also marks the fourth straight Bi-District title for the program. Canutillo will go onto face either Arlington Heights or Independence.

Final: Canutillo shuts out Palo Duro 28-0 in 5A DII BiDistrict Playoffs. 4th shutout of the year for the Eagles. Highlights/reaction at 10 on KTSM! #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/cx1HKR82NG — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 11, 2022

In Bi-District round of Class 4A Division I, Riverside was one team that was very, very close to punching their ticket to the next round. Riverside held a 35-30 lead over Big Spring and looked in a comfortable spot to take the win. That was until Big Spring pulled off one of its biggest plays of the year.

With 34 seconds left, 4th and 10, Big Spring quarterback Gavin Padron avoided being sacked multiple times and launched the ball down field to Kavien Ford for the touchdown. Big Spring would go for two points and get them for a 38-35 lead. Riverside managed to march into field goal range but missed the game tying field goal as time expired.

Those were just two of the nine games that happened on Thursday night that involved local high schools. Here’s a look at all the final scores:

Class 6A Division I

Midland Legacy def. Franklin, 46-21 (Franklin eliminated from playoffs)

Class 5A Division I

Abilene def. Del Valle, 42-14 (Del Valle eliminated from playoffs)

Class 5A Division II

Canutillo def. Amarillo Palo Duro, 28-0 (Canutillo advances to Area round)

Abilene Cooper def. Andress, 49-20 (Andress eliminated from playoffs)

Abilene Wylie def. El Paso, 54-14 (El Paso eliminated from playoffs)

Class 4A Division I

Big Spring def. Riverside, 38-35 (Riverside eliminated from playoffs)

Andrews def. Austin, 34-14 (Austin eliminated from playoffs)

Brownwood def. Irvin, 63-0 (Irvin eliminated from playoffs)

Class 4A Division II

Seminole def. Mountain View, 78-13 (Mountain View eliminated from playoffs)

The Bi-District Playoffs continue tomorrow. Here’s a look at the rest of the schedule:

Class 6A Division I

Odessa Permian-Pebble Hills, Friday, 4 p.m. MT, SISD’s Student Activities Complex

Class 6A Division II

San Angelo Central-Eastwood, Friday, 6:30 p.m. MT, Trooper Stadium at Eastwood High School

Eastlake-Frenship, Friday, 4:30 p.m. MT, Frenship High School

Class 5A Division I

Amarillo High-Parkland, Friday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Matador Stadium at Parkland High School

Bel Air-Lubbock Cooper, Friday, 6:00 p.m. MT, First United Park

Ysleta-Amarillo Tascosa, Friday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Dick Bivins Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Chapin-Wichita Falls Rider, Friday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Memorial Stadium

Class 4A Division I

Bowie-Lubbock Estacado, Friday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Astound Broadband Stadium

Over in New Mexico, A trio of teams remain alive in the playoffs.

NM Class 6A Quarterfinals

Rio Rancho-Centennial, Friday, 7:00 p.m. MT, Field of Dreams

NM Class 5A Quarterfinals

Mayfield-Piedra Vista, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Gadsden-Roswell, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.