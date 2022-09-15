EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pebble Hills defeated El Dorado 35-22 on Thursday night as the Spartans improved to 4-0 on the season, 2-0 in District 1-6A play.

The game was close for the entire first half, with the Aztecs leading 7-0 in the second quarter. From there, the Spartans scored on their next two offensive possessions heading into the half and turned on the jets after the break.

Pebble Hills will play Coronado next week, while El Dorado plays at Eastwood.

Up in New Mexico, Organ Mountain defeated Gadsden 49-21, once again winning in honor of Abraham Romero, who is still in critical condition in an El Paso hospital.

Romero was named Organ Mountain’s homecoming king on Thursday as well.

