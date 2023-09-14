EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of first quarter touchdowns propelled Montwood to a 41-21 win over Socorro on Thursday night at the SISD Student Activities Complex.

The victory helped the Rams get back to .500 on the season at 2-2 and moved them to 2-0 in District 1-6A action, after a triple overtime win over Americas last week.

Leading 14-0 midway through the first quarter, Montwood’s Christian Saenz forced a Bulldogs fumble that Joshua Estrada returned 52 yards for a Rams touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, quarterback Michael Southern put Montwood up four scores with a rushing touchdown, then made it 35-0 later in the frame with a touchdown pass to tight end Brandon Salcedo.

Next up for Montwood after the victory is a bye week, then a game against against Franklin on Sept. 29. Socorro (0-3, 0-1 District 1-6A) will play Franklin on Sept. 21.

Elsewhere around the high school football gridiron on Thursday, Valencia took down Santa Teresa 51-13 over in New Mexico. The Desert Warriors will play Mountain View next week.

Tune in to the week four edition of 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. on Friday night for full wrap-up coverage of the entire high school football scene around the Borderland.