EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s already week seven of the Texas high school football season, week eight in New Mexico and the action got rolling on Thursday night around the Borderland.

In District 1-6A, Montwood has been the surprise of the city, getting off to a 3-0 start to district play, after going 0-2 in nondistrict action in year one under Ivan Rangel. The Rams’ winning ways continued on Thursday with a 41-20 win over Eastlake (5-2, 3-2 District 1-6A).

Montwood (4-2, 4-0 District 1-6A) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, then salted the game away after halftime. Michael Southern was once again fantastic for Montwood, throwing four touchdown passes in the win to three different receivers. The Rams are, for now, alone atop the district standings, but that could change if Eastwood beats Americas on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the District 1-5A Division II opener, Chapin (4-2, 1-0 1-5A DII) rolled through Jefferson, 49-0. The Huskies’ only losses are to teams in higher classifications (Coronado, Del Valle) and by a total of just 10 points. Jefferson (0-6, 0-1 1-5A DII) is still in search of its first win in 2023.

Up the road in Las Cruces, Mayfield beat Santa Teresa 53-0 in a make-up game from a clash that was cancelled in late August by rain. The Trojans improved to 4-3 in 2023, while Santa Teresa dropped to 0-7.

Be sure to tune in to 9 Overtime every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. on KTSM, the Borderland’s most in-depth high school football wrap-up show with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan.