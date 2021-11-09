Socorro in search of new football coach after Hinsley resigns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro High School football team is officially in search of a new head coach.

Anthony Hinsley, who took over the Bulldogs program in 2019, resigned on Tuesday after three seasons, Socorro Independent School District officials confirmed to KTSM. Hinsley’s resignation was first reported by Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football.

Socorro ISD official confirms that Anthony Hinsley has resigned as the head football coach at Socorro HS. Hinsley led the Bulldogs to their first win in 6 years in September. District hopes to have new coach hired before Christmas break. First reported by @Matt_Stepp817. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 9, 2021

Hinsley led Socorro to its first win in six years, a victory over El Paso High in September that snapped a losing streak that dated back to 2015.

The job opening has been posted on the school district’s website and will remain open until the end of November. Interviews will take place in early December and SISD hopes to have a new coach hired before Winter Break.

Socorro went 1-9 in Hinsley’s final season at the helm in 2021.