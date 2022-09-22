EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin High School junior quarterback Shay Smith was named the Class 6A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for week four of the 2022 season on Thursday.

Smith was 24 of 26 and totaled almost 400 yards and five touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over at Americas last Friday afternoon to win the statewide award. He currently holds scholarship offers from Houston, Texas Tech and UTEP.

“This is a really big honor for me. Seeing the other guys who have accomplished this was a really big honor,” said Smith. “Being up there with those other guys, I’m truly blessed. I couldn’t do it without my coaches, my teammates and everyone that’s supported me and my family.”

.@FranklinCougars quarterback @shaysmithQB7 was named the Class 6A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for week 4. Smith completed 24 of his 26 passes and totaled nearly 400 yards with 5 touchdowns (3 pass, 2 rush) in their win over Americas. @epfranklinfb #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/i9a4JA8W8o — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 22, 2022

By winning the weekly award, he’s now a candidate to be named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in all of Class 6A. That award will be handed out at the end of the season.

Through four games, Smith has already thrown for over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, in addition to 320 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns. He has the Cougars in the hunt for another district championship in 2022.

In addition to the three FBS D1 offers he already has, Smith told KTSM on Thursday that he’s also receiving interest from the likes of Auburn, Baylor, Texas State and Utah.

Smith and the Cougars will host Socorro on Friday at 7 p.m. looking to improve to 3-0 in District 1-6A.