EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Riverside senior standout Angel “Speedy” Munoz received another Division I FBS offer on Monday, this one from New Mexico State.

The Class of 2023 superstar, who is a member of the KTSM “Fine 9” list, made the announcement of his offer on social media. He also has offers from Army and Navy.

#AGTG After a great phone call from @CoachNDreiling and @coachMRice , I am extremely blessed to receive my 3rd Division 1 offer to play football at New Mexico State University!!! #GoAggies @CoachRecoder @RangerFtbl pic.twitter.com/ZSEAa4K78H — Angel Munoz (@Angel1Munoz_) September 12, 2022

A 6’0, 165-pound do-everything athlete, Munoz has played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for the Rangers so far in 2022. In three games – all Riverside wins – Munoz has completed 19-25 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns.

Munoz is being recruited by Division I programs as both a slot receiver and a defensive back. In his senior season, head coach Gary Recoder is letting him showcase his other skillsets, besides the quarterback position.

He’s rushed for 302 yards and five touchdowns, caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Defensively, Munoz leads the Rangers in tackles and has two interceptions.

As a junior in 2021, Munoz accounted for over 40 total touchdowns, throwing and running for nearly 2,000 yards in both categories while leading the Rangers to the Class 4A Division I Regional Semifinals.