Regional Semifinal showdowns set for trio of El Paso prep football teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time since 2014, three El Paso-area high school football teams have advanced to the Regional Semifinals of the Texas state playoffs as three of the top 16 teams in their respective classifications.

It had been four years since any El Paso teams at all had made it out of the Area round – Parkland advanced to round three in 2017 – until Canutillo defeated Canyon Randall 27-24 in the Class 5A D-II Area playoffs on Friday.

A short time later, Riverside defeated Lake Worth 28-20 in the 4A D-I Area playoffs; just 15 minutes after that, Eastwood defeated Saginaw Boswell 28-21 to move on to the 6A D-II Regional Semifinals for the first time in school history.

All three will play Thanksgiving weekend around the Lone Star State, with hopes of advancing to the Region 1 Finals, also known as the State Quarterfinals. The matchups for all three El Paso teams are listed below.

CLASS 6A D-II REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Eastwood (8-4) vs. Prosper (8-4) – Saturday, 12 p.m. MT, Lowrey Field at Plainscapital Park – Lubbock, TX

CLASS 5A D-II REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Canutillo (11-1) vs. Wichita Falls Rider (11-1) – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Grande Communications Stadium – Midland, TX

CLASS 4A D-I REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Riverside (11-1) vs. Andrews (5-6) OR Springtown (8-3)

Andrews and Springtown will play their Class 4A D-I Area playoff game on Monday at 1 p.m. MT in Sweetwater, TX. The game was postponed after the Andrews High School band was involved in a tragic bus crash last Friday on its way to the game that killed three people, including the school’s band director.

If Andrews wins: Riverside vs. Andrews – Saturday, 3 p.m. MT, Mustang Bowl – Andrews, TX

If Springtown wins: Riverside vs. Springtown – Saturday, 1 p.m. MT, Grande Communications Stadium – Midland, TX