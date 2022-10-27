EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At long last, Sparta reigns supreme in District 1-6A.

Pebble Hills rolled Eastlake, 38-14, on Thursday night to clinch the first District 1-6A championship in program history. The Spartans (9-1, 7-1 District 1-6A) will be the district’s top seed in the Bi-District Playoffs the weekend of Nov. 11, after finally getting their bye in the final week of the regular season.

“I’m so happy for these seniors and these coaches. There are so many people to thank, we didn’t just do this in one night, this is years of work,” said Pebble Hills head coach Mark Torres. “No one just walks into District 1-6A and wins a championship.”

Eastlake (6-3, 5-2 District 1-6-A) took an early 7-0 lead, but Jacob Ledesma drew Pebble Hills even in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown. Gael Ochoa gave the Spartans a 14-7 lead at halftime with a rushing score of his own.

It was the second half when Pebble Hills took complete control. Ochoa found Marcus Torres for a 15-yard score to make it 21-7, then Ledesma added another touchdown run to make it 28-7 after three quarters. Ochoa scored another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to really put the game away.

“The guys and I just worked so hard for this and we finally got it. It’s the first one in school history and it’s a feeling like no other,” said Ochoa.

Pebble Hills now gets a chance to rest and recuperate while it waits to find out who it will play in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs next week.

“We’ll be in the record books forever and that’s a great feeling but we still have the playoffs, so we have to execute there too,” said junior wide receiver Marcus Torres.

Catch the rest of the high school football action from week 10 on 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. on Friday night on KTSM.