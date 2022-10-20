EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pebble Hills rolled past Franklin on Thursday night 34-14 at the SAC as the Spartans overtook sole possession of first place in District 1-6A.

Pebble Hills (8-1, 6-1 District 1-6A) jumped out to a 14-0 lead at halftime and thanks to some great play from its defense once again, the Spartans managed to hold Franklin (5-3, 4-2) well under its season average of over 45 points per game.

The Spartans intercepted Shay Smith three times and were led by Gael Ochoa, Robert Deal Jr. and Marcus Torres in the win.

With the win, Pebble Hills moved into sole possession of first place in District 1-6A at 6-1, a half-game ahead of Eastlake (6-2, 5-1) and a game ahead of Eastwood (5-2, 4-1).

The Spartans will face Eastlake next week and if they win, they’ll clinch the top seed in the district, as they would hold tiebreakers over the rest of the teams in the running for the top spot.