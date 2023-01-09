EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second week in a row, a pair of Borderland high school basketball teams were ranked in the Top 25 of the TABC Polls.

On the girls side of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Class 5A poll, Chapin (18-5) held strong in the top-25, coming in at No. 24 in the January 9 poll.

The Huskies dropped four spots from last week after losing in double overtime at home to Andress, but stayed in the polls after beating Jefferson on Friday.

Chapin will play Burges on Tuesday, then play Canutillo on Friday.

On the boys side, Tornillo (19-1) is in the top-25 of the Class 3A poll for the second straight week. The Coyotes moved up one spot to No. 21 on Monday.

Tornillo beat Kermit last Tuesday at home, then cruised past Alpine on Friday on the road to open district play 2-0.

The Coyotes will be at home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to host Presidio, then will travel to play Odessa Compass on Friday evening.

