LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Organ Mountain defeated Mayfield 28-0 on Thursday night for its first win over the Trojans since 2017, but the game was about far more than football for the Knights.
Abraham Romero, a senior on the OMHS team, collapsed in last week’s game against Deming and nearly a week later he is still in a medically-induced coma at El Paso Children’s Hospital.
In the team’s first game since Romero’s injury, the Knights and Trojans paid homage to Romero with helmet decals; signs; flags; and a myriad of fundraisers that raised almost $7,000 for Romero’s family and his medical expenses.
The team played the game with heavy hearts, but playing the game was something they knew Romero would have wanted, so that’s what they did.
With Romero’s mother watching the game on an iPad from his hospital room so he could tune in as well, the game was scoreless at halftime, before the Knights exploded in the second half for four touchdowns to improve to 2-1 on the season.
“Just for all these guys, they’re playing with some extra incentive and some extra purpose with our captain gone,” said Organ Mountain head coach Steve Castille. “For them to go play as hard as they did, I’m just proud of them. We’ll continue to pray for Abe and the whole community will do that, but I’m just really proud of these guys at the moment.”
Fundraisers will continue around the Borderland for Romero throughout the weekend, as the team hopes his condition will improve. KTSM’s Sam Guzman will have much more on Organ Mountain’s tributes for Romero on Friday on 9 Overtime on KTSM.
Elsewhere in the Borderland on Thursday, Bel Air defeated Socorro 48-0 to improve to 2-0 and Ruidoso took down Chaparral 42-0. In the Permian Basin, Odessa High defeated Americas 49-27.