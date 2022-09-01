LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Organ Mountain defeated Mayfield 28-0 on Thursday night for its first win over the Trojans since 2017, but the game was about far more than football for the Knights.

Abraham Romero, a senior on the OMHS team, collapsed in last week’s game against Deming and nearly a week later he is still in a medically-induced coma at El Paso Children’s Hospital.

In the team’s first game since Romero’s injury, the Knights and Trojans paid homage to Romero with helmet decals; signs; flags; and a myriad of fundraisers that raised almost $7,000 for Romero’s family and his medical expenses.

Here’s a look at the decals that @OrganMountainFB and @mhstrojans will wear on their helmets tonight in support of Abraham Romero.



The Organ Mountain booster club tells me that the decals were donated to the teams by @SportsAccessry. pic.twitter.com/fHRR1KGapK — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) September 1, 2022

The team played the game with heavy hearts, but playing the game was something they knew Romero would have wanted, so that’s what they did.

With Romero’s mother watching the game on an iPad from his hospital room so he could tune in as well, the game was scoreless at halftime, before the Knights exploded in the second half for four touchdowns to improve to 2-1 on the season.

“Just for all these guys, they’re playing with some extra incentive and some extra purpose with our captain gone,” said Organ Mountain head coach Steve Castille. “For them to go play as hard as they did, I’m just proud of them. We’ll continue to pray for Abe and the whole community will do that, but I’m just really proud of these guys at the moment.”

Elizabeth Alonzo, Abraham Romero’s mother, is watching the game with her son in the intensive care unit. He remains in his coma, but she said she’s watching the game next to her Knight “as if I was watching him on the field.” pic.twitter.com/VjQuU9vxFO — Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) September 2, 2022

Fundraisers will continue around the Borderland for Romero throughout the weekend, as the team hopes his condition will improve. KTSM’s Sam Guzman will have much more on Organ Mountain’s tributes for Romero on Friday on 9 Overtime on KTSM.

Elsewhere in the Borderland on Thursday, Bel Air defeated Socorro 48-0 to improve to 2-0 and Ruidoso took down Chaparral 42-0. In the Permian Basin, Odessa High defeated Americas 49-27.