ANTHONY, N.M. (KTSM) – The Organ Mountain boys basketball team defeated Gadsden 79-28 on Monday night on the road to open District 3-5A action.
The Knights jumped out to an early lead in the contest and never looked back en route to the big victory. With the win, Organ Mountain improved to 13-3 on the season, 1-0 in district play.
Organ Mountain may have a claim to being the best team in southern New Mexico, if they can continue their hot start during district action.
The Knights host Alamogordo on Thursday night at home at 7 p.m.