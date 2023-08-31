EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After rallying from a two-score halftime deficit, Americas was unable to hold on to a victory on Thursday night vs. Odessa High.
Leading 20-19 late, the Trail Blazers gave up a drive into field goal range and the Bronchos’ Aldric Rivera drilled a 37-yard field goal as time expired for a 22-20 win for Odessa.
Americas scored 13 unanswered points to take the lead in the fourth quarter on a Cam’Ron Johnson rushing touchdown. Odessa’s Ivan Carreon – an Oklahoma commit – scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half for the Bronchos.
The Trail Blazers fell to 1-1 with the defeat and open District 1-6A play vs. Montwood next Friday.
Elsewhere, Mountain View took down Cathedral 41-15 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The rest of the Borderland will be in action on Friday night.