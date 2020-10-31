Meet the ‘Fine 9’ players to watch in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In each of the last 12 years, the KTSM 9 Sports department has provided the most in-depth preseason football preview in the annual Ultimate Football Guide magazine. And every year, the top nine high school football student-athletes to watch are chosen to make up the ‘Fine 9’ list.

This year’s list was especially difficult to come up with just nine players, as the talent continues to get better and better in El Paso. KTSM 9 photojournalist Marlenn Barraza introduces you to the ‘Fine 9’ players to watch in 2020 with a Q&A, embarrassing answer only. Tune-in!

Tavorus Jones, RB, Burges

We are nine days away from the season premiere of #9OT and we're rolling out our annual #Fine9 players to watch in 2020.



Today, the spotlight belongs to Burges junior RB Tavorus Jones. @Tavorus3 has 20 DI offers, 17 of them from Power Five programs.#txhsfb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/LMoKEnAOkg — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 23, 2020

Orion Olivas, QB, Eastlake

As we count down the days 'til kickoff, today's #Fine9 player to watch in 2020 is Eastlake senior quarterback @OrionOlivas. Olivas is a Houston Baptist commit and will have the Falcons in the mix for a district title. #9OT #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ffpsQYFhKc — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 24, 2020

Dylan Kemp, DE, Americas

Can’t have a #Fine9 without Americas senior defensive end Dylan Kemp. @6ylann ranked second in the NATION with 31.0 sacks last season. Kemp will look to help lead the Trail Blazers to another district title in 2020. #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/ieJPKGoIf4 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 25, 2020

Aaron Molina, QB, Hanks

Today's #Fine9 player to watch in 2020 is Hanks senior quarterback @AaronMolina121. Molina accounted for nearly 4,300 total yards and 47 touchdowns last season for the Knights. Scoreboard operator is going to be putting in some work in 2020. #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/n2PRyVywwG — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 26, 2020

Fernando Martinez, OL, Chapin

Giving some love to the trenches today. Chapin senior offensive lineman Fernando Martinez selected to this year's #Fine9 list. @FMarti_25 will be clearing the way for the Huskies this season. #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/er5pzcAnTJ — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 27, 2020

Will Rodriguez, RB/LB, Austin

Today's #Fine9 player to watch in 2020 is one of the top two-way players in the city. Austin RB/LB William Rodriguez III rushed for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense, while racking up 119 tackles on defense last season. Panthers are back! #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/UOQgX1cLXs — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 28, 2020

Aaron Dumas, RB, Americas

The city's single-season touchdown record-holder is today's #Fine9 player to watch. Making his second appearance on the list, Americas RB @AaronDumas22 rushed for 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns last season. A first team all-state selection, Dumas is a UNM commit. #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/qCdAJVLwmg — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 29, 2020

Matt Jones, WR, Eastlake

Today's #Fine9 player to watch in 2020 broke several records last season for Eastlake. Senior wide receiver @MattJones_18 hauled in 115 receptions for 1,463 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019. Fear the Falcons! #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/OpGgFoXEfF — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 30, 2020

Alec Marenco, LB, Burges