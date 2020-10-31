Meet the ‘Fine 9’ players to watch in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In each of the last 12 years, the KTSM 9 Sports department has provided the most in-depth preseason football preview in the annual Ultimate Football Guide magazine. And every year, the top nine high school football student-athletes to watch are chosen to make up the ‘Fine 9’ list.

This year’s list was especially difficult to come up with just nine players, as the talent continues to get better and better in El Paso. KTSM 9 photojournalist Marlenn Barraza introduces you to the ‘Fine 9’ players to watch in 2020 with a Q&A, embarrassing answer only. Tune-in!

Tavorus Jones, RB, Burges

Orion Olivas, QB, Eastlake

Dylan Kemp, DE, Americas

Aaron Molina, QB, Hanks

Fernando Martinez, OL, Chapin

Will Rodriguez, RB/LB, Austin

Aaron Dumas, RB, Americas

Matt Jones, WR, Eastlake

Alec Marenco, LB, Burges

