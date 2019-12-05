Mayfield dropping to Class 5A in 2020

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Due to decreased enrollment at Mayfield High School, the Trojans are set to drop to Class 5A in 2020 in football only.

It’s a major shake-up to the football scene in Las Cruces and it means that Mayfield will no longer be in a 6A district with rival Las Cruces High, Centennial and Oñate.

Instead, the Trojans will be a part of the four team District 3-5A with Chaparral, Deming and Santa Teresa. Mayfield’s previous league, District 3-6A, will feature Las Cruces, Carlsbad, Centennial, Gadsden, Hobbs and Oñate.

Mayfield’s move to Class 5A means the annual rivalry showdown between the Trojans and Las Cruces High will likely see some changes.

For many years, it’s been the final district game of the season for both teams and has decided championships and playoff seeding. Now, since it’s not a district game, it is not yet clear at what point in the season it will be played.

Mayfield head coach Michael Bradley told the Las Cruces Sun-News on Wednesday that they hoped the game would still be played in the final week of the regular season, even if it’s no longer a district game.