EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Few teams in El Paso have had as much postseason success in recent years as Canutillo has under head coach Scott Brooks.

The Eagles made the state semifinals in 2014, then in 2021, Canutillo advanced all the way to the Regional Semifinals of the Class 5A Division II playoffs, one of three El Paso teams to do so.

13 starters return for Brooks in 2022, as the Eagles look to build upon their 11-2 season last fall. Canutillo will have to find a replacement at quarterback, but with superstar running back LJ Martin (4-star prospect committed to Stanford) returning – along with a stout defense – expect the Eagles to be in hunt again.

FINAL: Canutillo beats Randall 27-24 in 5A DII Area playoffs. First win for El Paso team in round 2 since 2017. They did it without head coach Scott Brooks, out with COVID. 4 TDs for LJ Martin. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/rzdJXbhhXv — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 20, 2021

“More than anything, I want to get our guys as many wins as possible. Whatever it takes, whether it’s rushing for 3,000 or 1,000 yards, it doesn’t matter as long as we win,” Martin said.

Canutillo’s playoff path will be much more difficult this time around, should it get there. There is only one 5A D-II district in El Paso in 2022, meaning the first round of the playoffs will be against an out-of-town team.

That means the Eagles will likely need to finish in the top two in District 1-5A Division II to get back to the Sweet 16 again.

“If you’re the number four team, you’ll probably play the team we played in the third round. So you’ve got to try to get where you’re in the top two, because I think the three and four seeds will have a tough time,” said Brooks.

Canutillo will open the 2022 season at home vs. 6A foe, Pebble Hills on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.