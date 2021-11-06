Las Cruces, Santa Teresa pick up first round playoff wins on Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School and Santa Teresa will be joining Centennial and Mayfield in the quarterfinals of the New Mexico state football playoffs.

The No. 5 Bulldawgs steamrolled No. 12 Clovis 42-7 at the Field of Dreams on Saturday afternoon, setting up a Class 6A quarterfinal showdown with No. 4 Centennial next Friday at 7 p.m. in Las Cruces.

That game will be a rematch of an instant classic the Bulldawgs and Hawks played last month, in which Centennial trailed by four touchdowns in the third quarter, but came back to win the game.

Meanwhile in Class 5A, No. 8 Santa Teresa shut out No. 9 Piedra Vista 21-0 in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.

The Desert Warriors will now travel to the northern end of the state for a date with 5A’s top-ranked team, the Farmington Scorpions, in next week’s quarterfinals. Santa Teresa joins Mayfield in the quarterfinals, after the 5-seed Trojans trounced Los Alamos on Friday night.