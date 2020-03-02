Las Cruces earns top seed in Class 5A boys state basketball tournament

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – One year after an undefeated Las Cruces team was snubbed by the selection committee and received the 2-seed in the state tournament, the NMAA righted the wrong and handed the Bulldawgs the top seed in the 2020 Class 5A State Tournament.

The Bulldawgs (25-3) earned the 1-seed despite losing in the district championship game to Onate. Las Cruces will face a familiar foe in round one; the Bulldawgs will host District 3-5A rival Gadsden on Saturday. The Panthers earned the 16-seed.

Here’s a full look at the seedings and draws for every local team that qualified for the New Mexico state tournament.

Class 5A Boys

(16) Gadsden vs. (1) Las Cruces

(13) Roswell vs. (4) Onate

(15) Centennial vs. (2) Capital

Class 4A Boys

(16) Santa Teresa vs. (1) Valley

(15) Chaparral vs. (2) Gallup

Class 3A Boys

(9) Cobre vs. (8) Tularosa

Class 2A Boys

(12) Mesilla Valley vs. (5) Newcomb

(14) Mescalero Apache vs. (3) Santa Rosa

Class 5A Girls

(12) Cleveland vs. (5) Mayfield

(11) West Mesa vs. (6) Centennial

(13) Onate vs. (4) La Cueva

Class 3A Girls

(15) Sandia Prep vs. (2) Tularosa

(12) Zuni vs. (5) Hatch Valley

Class 2A Girls

(15) Eunice vs. (2) Mescalero Apache

(13) Cloudcroft vs. (4) Lordsburg