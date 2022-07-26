EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New year, new team.

The 9 Overtime crew will look different as the 2022 high school football season gets underway in August. Jason Flores of the Coldest Zone Podcast – dedicated to Borderland high school football – has joined the squad as a full-time analyst for the upcoming season.

Flores has filled in on 9OT multiple times over the years and now takes the place of long-time 9 Overtime veteran analyst, Rick Hernandez. After over a decade of fantastic work on the show, Hernandez has chosen to help coach his grandson’s high school football team in Austin, Texas, this season.

A graduate of Irvin High School, Flores was the El Paso Times Player of the Year as a running back for the Rockets. He now joins his high school teammate and Coldest Zone co-host Ed Stansbury as an analyst on 9 Overtime. The duo brings a familiarity and expertise on Borderland high school football that few have.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the 9 Overtime team,” Flores said. “Just our experience that we have, we just had some interviews with these players and we understand what they’re going through. We know what it is to go in and out on Friday and prepare ourselves Monday-Thursday for that big game on Friday night.”

Rounding out the show are faces that 9 Overtime viewers are accustomed to seeing. Sports Director Colin Deaver is back for his fifth season of work, and the former UCLA Bruin and NFL standout Stansbury returns for an eighth season with the show.

KTSM Weekend Sports Anchor Sam Guzman steps into an in-studio position for the first time after serving as the 9OT Game of the Week reporter in 2021. Lead news anchor Andy Morgan was in charge of 9OT for four seasons and will still be a part of the show as the Game of the Week reporter in 2022.

The first episode of 9OT airs Aug. 26 at 10:15 p.m. on KTSM.