EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As part of its Studio 9 Ultimate Football Guide Preseason Preview special and the release of the UFG magazine, KTSM announced its ‘Fine 9’ on Friday.

The Fine 9 are the best nine high school football players in the Borderland, as voted on by the 9 Overtime crew of Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan.

The 2022 list features five players that are already committed to play at Division I FBS programs; two that have offers from FBS teams; and a pair of players that could play at the Division I level.

The 2022 Fine 9 can be found below:

LJ Martin, Canutillo senior running back (Stanford commit)

Tyrone McDuffie III, Parkland senior left tackle (Colorado commit)

DJ Crest, Parkland senior wide receiver (Texas Tech commit)

Jayden Wilson, Austin senior running back/linebacker (New Mexico commit)

Malcolm Anderson, Andress senior running back/wide receiver (Army commit)

Angel “Speedy” Munoz, Riverside senior quarterback (offers from Army, Navy)

Shay Smith, Franklin junior quarterback/linebacker (offers from Texas Tech, UTEP)

Gael Ochoa, Pebble Hills junior quarterback

Hector Hinojos, Eastlake senior linebacker

The first episode of KTSM’s premier high school football wrap-up show, 9 Overtime, will air on Aug. 26 at 10:15 p.m. on KTSM.