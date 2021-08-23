KTSM announces 2021 ‘Fine 9’ with Ultimate Football Guide set to hit newsstands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the high school football season set to begin in El Paso on Thursday, KTSM 9 Sports announced the 2021 ‘Fine 9’ on Monday, the best nine football players in the Borderland region.

This year’s Fine 9 features five players that have either already committed to play Division I football, or received offers to do so. All nine players will be profiled in KTSM’s Ultimate Football Guide magazine, which will be available on newsstands and football games around El Paso beginning this week.

Burges senior running back Tavorus Jones makes his second straight appearance on the Fine 9. Jones committed to play football at Missouri at the beginning of July and is looking to finish his high school career on a high.

Andress senior wide receiver/defensive back Jeremiah Cooper is the second member of the Fine 9 that has committed to a Power 5 program. He will be taking his talents to Iowa State of the Big 12 in 2022.

Officially week for us in the #KTSM9Sports department. Introducing this year’s Fine 9.



Ultimate Football Guides coming to a stand near you this week. Season premiere of #9OT is Friday at 10:15 p.m. Football is back! pic.twitter.com/ZhnvqK2PpI — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 23, 2021

Franklin senior running back/linebacker Steven Powers is representing the west side. He committed to play football at Army-West Point earlier this summer.

Canutillo junior running back LJ Martin cracked the Fine 9 for the first time in 2021. Martin currently holds scholarship offers from Baylor, UNLV, UTEP and UTSA.

Parkland junior offensive lineman Tyron McDuffie III is the lone lineman on the 2021 Fine 9. McDuffie began receiving his first DI offers this summer from the likes of Incarnate Word, New Mexico and UTEP.

Eastwood senior quarterback Andrew Martinez makes an appearance as the only signal caller on the Fine 9 this year. Eastlake senior running back Elijah Uribe; Montwood senior wide receiver Yamil Oaxaca; and Mayfield senior running back Calvin Cox round out the final three spots of the Fine 9.

KTSM’s highly-rated high school football wrap-up show 9 Overtime makes its season debut on Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KTSM. Join Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Stephanie Shields for the Borderland’s best coverage of prep football on a weekly basis.