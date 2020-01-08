January 7th girls high school basketball scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school basketball district play is in full gear in Class 5A as teams across the Borderland begin to separate themselves in the standings.

KTSM 9 Sports made stops and several gyms across the city to highlight Tuesday’s action.

Tuesday, January 7 scores:

Girls

San Elizario 80, Americas 30

Socorro 66, Bowie 31

Coronado 39, Clint 38

Andress 38 Canutillo 30

Irvin 42, Jefferson 29

Burges 68, Austin 22

Mountain View 39, Franklin 34

Chapin 82, El Paso High 52

Riverside 47, Hanks 43

Eastlake 62, Parkland 35

El Dorado 43, Del Valle 34

Eastwood 44, Bel Air 35

Fabens 52, Faith Christian 21