January 7th girls high school basketball scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school basketball district play is in full gear in Class 5A as teams across the Borderland begin to separate themselves in the standings.
KTSM 9 Sports made stops and several gyms across the city to highlight Tuesday’s action.
Tuesday, January 7 scores:
Girls
San Elizario 80, Americas 30
Socorro 66, Bowie 31
Coronado 39, Clint 38
Andress 38 Canutillo 30
Irvin 42, Jefferson 29
Burges 68, Austin 22
Mountain View 39, Franklin 34
Chapin 82, El Paso High 52
Riverside 47, Hanks 43
Eastlake 62, Parkland 35
El Dorado 43, Del Valle 34
Eastwood 44, Bel Air 35
Fabens 52, Faith Christian 21