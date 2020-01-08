January 7th boys high school basketball scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school basketball district play is in full gear in Class 5A as teams across the Borderland begin to separate themselves in the standings.
KTSM 9 Sports made stops and several gyms across the city to highlight Tuesday’s action.
Tuesday, January 7 scores:
Boys
Coronado 61, Faith 45
Fabens 64, Montwood 47
Pebble Hills 58, Cathedral 41
Franklin 64, San Elizario 54
Andress 73, Canutillo 58
Irvin 59, Jefferson 43
Chapin 52, El Paso 43
Horizon 43, Ysleta 40
Eastwood 46, Bel Air 30
Del Valle 54, El Dorado 46
Parkland 73, Eastlake 72
Hanks 61, Riverside 53