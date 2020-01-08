January 7th boys high school basketball scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school basketball district play is in full gear in Class 5A as teams across the Borderland begin to separate themselves in the standings.

KTSM 9 Sports made stops and several gyms across the city to highlight Tuesday’s action.

Tuesday, January 7 scores:

Boys

Coronado 61, Faith 45

Fabens 64, Montwood 47

Pebble Hills 58, Cathedral 41

Franklin 64, San Elizario 54

Andress 73, Canutillo 58

Irvin 59, Jefferson 43

Chapin 52, El Paso 43

Horizon 43, Ysleta 40

Eastwood 46, Bel Air 30

Del Valle 54, El Dorado 46

Parkland 73, Eastlake 72

Hanks 61, Riverside 53