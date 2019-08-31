High school football highlights from the El Paso, Las Cruces area: Week 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Football is back in the Borderland area.
The first Friday night of the season is in the books and KTSM 9 Sports has all your highlights. Watch below:
Game of the Week: Americas 63, Eastwood 0
Andress 23, Coronado 7
Franklin 36, Cleveland 13
Pebble Hills 54, El Dorado 12
Hanks 59, Socorro 20
Parkland 41, Burges 40
Midland Christian 42, Chapin 0
Austin 54, Bel Air 28
Bowie 27, Silver City 7
Horizon 22, El Paso 14
Riverside 21, San Elizario 14
Centennial 55, West Mesa 13
Cibola 35, Onate 26
Anthony 34, Cathedral 27
Thursday Highlights
Canutillo 41, Eastlake 21
Mayfield 14, Del Valle 13
Ysleta 43, Jefferson 13
