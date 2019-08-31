Live Now
Dorian forecast to become major hurricane
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

High school football highlights from the El Paso, Las Cruces area: Week 1

9 Overtime

by: KTSM 9 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Football is back in the Borderland area.

The first Friday night of the season is in the books and KTSM 9 Sports has all your highlights. Watch below:

Game of the Week: Americas 63, Eastwood 0

Andress 23, Coronado 7

Franklin 36, Cleveland 13

Pebble Hills 54, El Dorado 12

Hanks 59, Socorro 20

Parkland 41, Burges 40

Midland Christian 42, Chapin 0

Austin 54, Bel Air 28

Bowie 27, Silver City 7

Horizon 22, El Paso 14

Riverside 21, San Elizario 14

Centennial 55, West Mesa 13

Cibola 35, Onate 26

Anthony 34, Cathedral 27

Thursday Highlights

Canutillo 41, Eastlake 21

Mayfield 14, Del Valle 13

Ysleta 43, Jefferson 13

Click HERE to see a full list of scores from across the Borderland.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports