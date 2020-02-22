High school basketball scores for boys and girls in El Paso, Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The boys high school basketball regular season is in the books and UIL brackets are out. El Paso has three ranked teams (Andress, Chapin and Clint) in this week's TABC top 25 poll, meaning there's a good chance we could see several teams make deep playoff runs into the month of March.

There is some work still to be done is District 2-5A, where Parkland, Bel Air and Ysleta all tied for the final playoff spot. Bel Air and Ysleta will play on Friday night, the winner will then go on to play Parkland for the right to play Andress in the Bi-District Round next Tuesday.