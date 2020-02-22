High school basketball scores for boys and girls in El Paso, Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM 9 Overtime is on the road this week as several girls basketball teams venture through the playoffs.
Keep up with all the scores here throughout the night and check back later for highlights and the play of the week.
Girls
- Pebble Hills 55, Haltom 47
- Eastlake vs. Amarillo
- San Elizario vs. Hereford
- Burges vs. Palo Duro
- Arlington Martin 57, Montwood 34
- Dalhart 55, Mountain View 48
- Andress vs. Rider
- Chapin vs. Lubbock Monterey
- Las Cruces vs. Mayfield
- Centennial vs. Gadsden
- Ruidoso vs. Santa Teresa
- Chaparral vs. Silver
Boys
- Ysleta vs. Bel Air
- Mayfield vs. Las Cruces
- Tornillo vs. San Angelo TLCA
- Gadsden vs. Centennial
- Santa Teresa vs. Ruidoso
- Silver vs. Chaparral