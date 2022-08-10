EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The kids are finally all grown up and Pebble Hills could reap the benefits in 2022.

One of the youngest teams in El Paso the last couple of years returns 14 starters (seven on each side of the football), including perhaps the best quarterback in the city in dual threat junior Gael Ochoa.

He’ll team with a couple of talented wide receivers (Marcus Torres and Jalile Bost) to form what, on paper, is a potent offensive attack.

Head coach Mark Torres also has linebacker Bobby Deal back to anchor that unit for the Spartans. There’s enough returning that Dave Campbell’s Texas Football picked Pebble Hills to win the loaded District 1-6A and many analysts around El Paso think the Spartans could be the best team in the city.

Tonight at 6/10: Our #9OT preseason high school football previews take us to Pebble Hills, the preseason favorite to win District 1-6A, per @dctf. 14 total starters return, and last year's young squad is finally experienced. @PebbleHHS_FB has sky-high expectations. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/nH4pPuKXAC — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 10, 2022

“I think the standard that we’ve set for ourselves is to be a playoff team every year. We’re more than capable of achieving things we haven’t done in our program’s short-lived career,” said head coach Mark Torres.

The Spartans will get a big test to open the 2022 season, as they travel to face Canutillo in week one on Aug. 26. The Eagles went to the Class 5A Division II Sweet 16 last year and possess the best player in the city, running back LJ Martin, a Stanford commit.

“We’re capable of anything. We’re a very experienced and strong group. A district championship and beyond an Area playoff game is definitely in the sights for us,” said Ochoa.