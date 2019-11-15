Hanks upsets Austin in Bi-District Playoffs for first postseason win in 20 years

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Hanks defeated Austin 34-14 in the Class 5A DII Bi-District playoffs for the Knights’ first playoff win in 20 years.

Hanks (6-4) offense got off to a furious start thanks to Aaron Molina and Mykal Blanco, and never took their foot off the gas pedal en route to the big win to advance to the Area round of the playoffs.

“Our defense all week, we talked about stopping the run. We played disciplined and then offensively we had to run the ball,” Hanks head coach Jason Blair said. “They tried to take Mykal Blanco away and our other receivers, but the offensive line did tremendous and I give it all to our coaches. They prepared really well for this game.”

The Knights will play either Wichita Falls Rider (6-4) or Fort Worth Southwest (3-7) in the Area playoffs next week. Austin finishes the season 8-3.