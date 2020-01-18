Girls basketball scores for El Paso, Las Cruces high schools on Jan. 17: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another night of exciting basketball is expected across the El Paso and Las Cruces area.
Dozens of area girl’s basketball teams will be in action Friday night. You can keep up with the scores here:
- Tornillo 73, Anthony 17
- Gadsden 67, Deming 44
- Mayfield 61, Centennial 50
- Onate 62, Alamogordo 45
- El Paso High 61, Austin 25
- Canutillo 73, Bowie 35
- Burges 63, Jefferson 16
- Chapin 73, Irvin 54
- Pebble Hills 76, Americas 68
- Socorro 36, Coronado 28
- Montwood 40, Franklin 29
- Riverside 55, Horizon 44
- Eastlake 51, Bel Air 48
- Del Valle 54, Hanks 41
- San Elizario 66, Mountain View 45
- Clint 50, Harmony 2