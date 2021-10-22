Get to know 9 Overtime’s “Fine 9”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For 13 consecutive seasons, the KTSM 9 Sports department has been putting together the Ultimate Football Guide. And every year, the 9 Overtime team selects their “Fine 9” players to watch for the upcoming high school football season. This year is no different, and getting to know the players on-and-off the football field has become tradition.

9 Overtime photojournalist Marlenn Barraza highlights the 2021 “Fine 9” cast:
-Eastlake senior running back, Elijah Uribe
-Montwood senior wide receiver, Yamil Oaxaca
-Eastwood senior quarterback, Andrew Martinez
-Burges senior running back, Tavorus Jones
-Parkland junior offensive lineman, Tyrone McDuffie III
-Franklin senior linebacker, Steven Powers
-Andress senior wide receiver/defensive back, Jeremiah Cooper
-Canutillo junior running back, LJ Martin
-Mayfield senior running back, Calvin Cox

