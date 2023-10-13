EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gadsden’s road football game at Chaparral High School has been moved from Friday night to Saturday morning at 9 a.m. due to safety concerns for fans and players.

The game will be held without any spectators, according to a statement released by Gadsden Independent School District on Friday morning. The district told KTSM that the ban on spectators includes media. The game will be streamed on Chaparral’s YouTube page.

https://x.com/GadsdenPanthers/status/1712824378872733896?s=20

The message from the school district said the decision was made for the safety of fans and players of both schools.

“Recent events have led to a decision that will affect this week’s game between Gadsden and Chaparral,” the statement reads.

Gadsden is 5-2 on the season and Chaparral enters the game at 0-7.