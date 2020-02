FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS (KTSM) – Frenship used an 18-1 run to open the third quarter to take down Pebble Hills 74-44 in the Class 6A girls Regional Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Spartans were competitive in the first half, even leading by six at one point. However, Frenship took a four point lead into halftime and exploded in the third quarter for 33 points to finish off the Spartans.

The Spartans ended the best season in Pebble Hills history at 19-15.