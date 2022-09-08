EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday night was a big one when it comes to high school football in El Paso.

We had Franklin and Coronado go head-to-head for the West Side Bowl at the Sun Bowl.

It was a high scoring contest but Franklin would walk out on top. Franklin dominated in a 57-23 win over Coronado.

“They didn’t get distracted by the rivalry. We knew we had to go out there and play good football,” said Franklin head coach Daren Walker. “We played about three quarters so we were a little disappointed with that third quarter defense. We have to go through things but I am very pleased with our kids’ performance.”

“It feels amazing playing in this atmosphere, the Sun Bowl, it can’t get any better than this,” said Franklin quarterback Shay Smith. “Our team executed. We came as a group and we just dominated and it was a really great experience.”

Over on the east side of town. We had District 1-6A action taking place, as Montwood hosted Americas as SISD’s Student Activities Complex (S.A.C.). Americas (1-2, 0-1 District 1-6A) edged out Montwood (0-3, 0-1 District 1-6A) 40-37 in an exciting game.

That marks the first win for the Trail Blazers in 2022. Meanwhile, the Rams are still winless in their three games of the season.

There will be more district play that will kick-off on Friday. KTSM’s 9 Overtime airs each week on Friday at 10:15 p.m. and is the premier high school football wrap-up show in El Paso. Join Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan each week for coverage of the night’s games.