EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin standout quarterback Shay Smith received his third Division I FBS offer from the University of Houston on Sunday.

Smith made the news known on his social media pages. One of the standout players in the Class of 2024 in El Paso – and a member of the KTSM Fine 9 – Smith also has offers from Texas Tech and UTEP.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Huston!!! Thank you too @hardingharper @mahrowkeen pic.twitter.com/wuUmCpMx6I — Shay Smith (@shaysmithQB7) September 11, 2022

While he’s playing quarterback for Franklin this fall as a junior, Smith is being recruited as an “Athlete” by college football programs around the country. He was a linebacker for the Cougars as a sophomore. His ability to play multiple positions on the field will help him find a home.

Houston is currently in the American Athletic Conference and is 1-1 on the season after an overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Houston will be joining the Big 12 Conference as a full-time member on July 1, 2023.

Smith has been fantastic at the quarterback position through three games in 2022. He’s thrown for 867 yards and has accounted for 13 total touchdowns, including back-to-back five-touchdown performances vs. Andress and Coronado in a pair of Franklin wins the last two weeks.