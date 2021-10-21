Franklin, Pebble Hills, Mayfield score Thursday night wins to kickoff Week 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 9 of the high school football season is officially underway, and so is rivalry week. Franklin pitched a shutout against Coronado in the “West Side Bowl” on Thursday night, Austin will host El Paso High in the “Battle of the Claw” on Friday, and Bowie will play Jefferson in the “Battle of the Southside” on Friday night as well.

Tune-in to 9 Overtime on Friday night at 10:15 p.m. with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez for Week 9 highlights.

Thursday, Oct. 21

•Franklin def. Coronado, 48-0

•Pebble Hills def. Americas, 57-20

•Mayfield def. Santa Teresa, 41-7