EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The matchup between Americas (8-1, 4-0) and Montwood (7-2, 4-0) will be one for the ages. Very rarely do you see what is seemingly a district championship game in the final week of the regular season, but that is exactly what we will see at the SISD Student Activities Complex on Friday night. Winner-take-all for the District 1-6A championship.

Americas comes into the game riding a five-game win streak. The Trail Blazers only loss of the season came back in September to Amarillo-Tascosa by three points (31-28).