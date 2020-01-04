El Paso, Las Cruces high school girls basketball scores for Jan. 3: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new year begins with a fresh slate of basketball games this Friday.
The mix of El Paso and Las Cruces high school girls basketball games will be highlighted during the launch of the KTSM 9 Overtime basketball show.
Check out the scores below:
- Artesia 47, Gadsden 44
- Coronado 53, Tornillo 17
- Carlsbad 28, Mayfield 21
- Hobbs 50, Centennial 36
- Andress 59, Irvin 18
- El Paso High 43, Bowie 32
- Canutillo 66, Burges 47
- Chapin 59, Jefferson 11
- Socorro 50, Austin 18
- Bel Air 51, Hanks 46
- Horizon 41, Parkland 36
- Eastlake 70, El Dorado 44
- Eastwood 47, Del Valle 44
- Riverside 52, Ysleta 34
- Montwood 67, Clint 21