El Paso, Las Cruces high school girls basketball scores for Jan. 3: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new year begins with a fresh slate of basketball games this Friday.

The mix of El Paso and Las Cruces high school girls basketball games will be highlighted during the launch of the KTSM 9 Overtime basketball show.

Check out the scores below:

  • Artesia 47, Gadsden 44
  • Coronado 53, Tornillo 17
  • Carlsbad 28, Mayfield 21
  • Hobbs 50, Centennial 36
  • Andress 59, Irvin 18
  • El Paso High 43, Bowie 32
  • Canutillo 66, Burges 47
  • Chapin 59, Jefferson 11
  • Socorro 50, Austin 18
  • Bel Air 51, Hanks 46
  • Horizon 41, Parkland 36
  • Eastlake 70, El Dorado 44
  • Eastwood 47, Del Valle 44
  • Riverside 52, Ysleta 34
  • Montwood 67, Clint 21

