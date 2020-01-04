El Paso, Las Cruces high school basketball highlights for Jan. 3: 9 Overtime Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re back with another season of 9 Overtime. We are ringing in the new year with the first and only basketball wrap-up show.

Check out the top highlights from the best boys and girls high school basketball games.

Game of the Week

Clint 43, Americas 39

Boys

Alamogordo 52, Franklin 45

Faith Christian 50, Montwood 43

Socorro 58, Austin 41

Andress 72, Irvin 31

Chapin 76, Jefferson 36

Canutillo 42, Burges 31

Ysleta 66, Riverside 65

Eastwood 67, Del Valle 52

Hobbs 71, Centennial 60

Girls

Canutillo 66, Burges 47

Chapin 59, Jefferson 11

Eastwood 47, Del Valle 44

Eastlake 70, El Dorado 44

Artesia 47, Gadsden 44

Carlsbad 28, Mayfield 21