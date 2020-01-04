El Paso, Las Cruces high school basketball highlights for Jan. 3: 9 Overtime Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re back with another season of 9 Overtime. We are ringing in the new year with the first and only basketball wrap-up show.
Check out the top highlights from the best boys and girls high school basketball games.
Game of the Week
Clint 43, Americas 39
Boys
Alamogordo 52, Franklin 45
Faith Christian 50, Montwood 43
Socorro 58, Austin 41
Andress 72, Irvin 31
Chapin 76, Jefferson 36
Canutillo 42, Burges 31
Ysleta 66, Riverside 65
Eastwood 67, Del Valle 52
Hobbs 71, Centennial 60
Girls
Canutillo 66, Burges 47
Chapin 59, Jefferson 11