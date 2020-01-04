El Paso, Las Cruces high school boys basketball scores for Jan. 3: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Expect big things from the high school basketball scene in 2020.

Friday marks the launch of the KTSM 9 Overtime basketball show.

Keep up with all of the boys basketball scores from Friday’s games below:

  • Artesia 55, Cathedral 29
  • El Paso Home School vs. Anthony
  • Hanks vs. Bel Air
  • Parkland 55, Horizon 51 ​
  • Eastwood vs. Del Valle
  • Ysleta 66, Riverside 65
  • Andress vs. Irvin
  • El Paso High vs. Bowie
  • Burges vs. Canutillo
  • Jefferson vs. Chapin
  • Fabens vs. Tornillo
  • Hobbs vs. Centennial​
  • Socorro vs. Austin ​
  • Clint vs. Americas
  • Coronado vs. Mountain View ​
  • Alamogordo vs. Franklin
  • Faith Christian vs. Montwood
  • Pebble Hills vs. San Elizario

