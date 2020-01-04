El Paso, Las Cruces high school boys basketball scores for Jan. 3: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Franklin defeated Americas 36-31 on Saturday afternoon to claim the championship in the Franklin Holiday Tournament.

Trailing by eight points late in the third quarter, the Cougars used an 8-0 spurt to tie the game entering the fourth quarter. It was a back-and-forth affair in the final frame, but Franklin guard Roman Garcia took over down the stretch, scoring the go-ahead bucket with 1:20 remaining.